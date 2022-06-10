Adam Rytenskild Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Adam Rytenskild bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,012,000.00 ($728,057.55).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.
About Tabcorp (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.