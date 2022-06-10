Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADXN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 748.78% and a negative return on equity of 123.92%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Addex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

