Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $426.42 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

