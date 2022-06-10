ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ADSE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.06. 3,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

