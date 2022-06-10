Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Anil Seetharam Sells 200,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94.

WMS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.76. 494,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

