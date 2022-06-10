Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Update

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 8,750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANTGF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Advantagewon Oil has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Get Advantagewon Oil alerts:

About Advantagewon Oil (Get Rating)

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. It holds a 50% working interest in twelve wells located in Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantagewon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantagewon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.