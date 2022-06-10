Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Update

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 8,750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANTGF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Advantagewon Oil has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.36.
About Advantagewon Oil (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantagewon Oil (ANTGF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advantagewon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantagewon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.