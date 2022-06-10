Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a growth of 1,255.7% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

