Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a growth of 1,255.7% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
AEMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.60.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
