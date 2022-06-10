Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affirm in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. Affirm has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

