AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.28 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.