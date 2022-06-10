AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AGCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after buying an additional 91,406 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

