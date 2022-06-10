ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Now Covered by ING Group

Equities researchers at ING Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($41.40) to €42.70 ($45.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.85) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

