Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Up 1,477.2% in May

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a growth of 1,477.2% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ:RICO remained flat at $$10.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,061. Agrico Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agrico Acquisition by 2.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

