AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

NASDAQ AIKI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.23. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,244. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

