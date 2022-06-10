Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRNGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on ALRN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

ALRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 39,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,151. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. KCK LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

