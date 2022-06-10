Air France-KLM (AFLYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS: AFLYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
6/10/2022 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company's core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world's major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. "
- 6/7/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €2.10 ($2.26) to €1.90 ($2.04). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83).
- 4/26/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73).
- 4/22/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Air France-KLM SA has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
