Air France-KLM (AFLYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS: AFLYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2022 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

6/7/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €2.10 ($2.26) to €1.90 ($2.04). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83).

5/30/2022 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/10/2022 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73).

4/22/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2022 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Air France-KLM SA has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

