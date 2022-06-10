Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.26) to €1.90 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Shares of AFLYY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

