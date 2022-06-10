Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, an increase of 6,282.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Shares of Air New Zealand stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Friday. 7,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

