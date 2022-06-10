Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, an increase of 6,282.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.
Shares of Air New Zealand stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Friday. 7,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.22.
Air New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
