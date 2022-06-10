Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

Airbnb stock traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.09. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

