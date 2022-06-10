AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given a C$38.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$38.00 price target by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.
TSE:BOS traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,284. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.29. The firm has a market cap of C$486.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.
AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
