AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given a C$38.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$38.00 price target by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

TSE:BOS traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,284. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.29. The firm has a market cap of C$486.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.