Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AJINY remained flat at $$22.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of -0.06. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $33.14.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

