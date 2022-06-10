Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AJINY remained flat at $$22.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of -0.06. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $33.14.
Ajinomoto Company Profile (Get Rating)
