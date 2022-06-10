Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Sells $93,940.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 2,083,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,074. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 569.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

