Alexander D. Moore Sells 11,377 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 30,486,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,942,031. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,571,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

