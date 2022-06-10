Alexander Mark Schobel Acquires 45,871 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 45,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,036.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,556.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 429,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.43. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

