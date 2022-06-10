Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities also reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

