Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.
ALGS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.
Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 358,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
