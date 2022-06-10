Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

ALGS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.18). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 358,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

