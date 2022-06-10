Alithya Group (ALYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 17th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

