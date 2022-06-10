Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Allbirds stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

