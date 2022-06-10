Allstate’s (ALL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.36.

ALL stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

