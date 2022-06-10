Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

ALNY stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,051.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,039,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

