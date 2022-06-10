Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of £88.64 million and a PE ratio of 37.44. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.62.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

