Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of £88.64 million and a PE ratio of 37.44. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.62.
