ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of REIT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 5,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

