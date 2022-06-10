Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head to Head Review

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $19.80 million 2.17 -$103.32 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 14.89 $14.14 million $1.36 45.51

INDUS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Volatility & Risk

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -641.44% -66.57% -62.68% INDUS Realty Trust 34.68% 5.05% 2.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alset EHome International and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.07%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Alset EHome International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

