AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Down 90.9% in May

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $44,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCC stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,518. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

