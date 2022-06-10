Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Up 2,004.2% in May

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,320,000 shares, a growth of 2,004.2% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.62.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.54. 1,899,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.73. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

