Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.64% of Ambow Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AMBO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,895. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

