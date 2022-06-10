American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,756. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $327,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,255,061.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 98,049 shares of company stock worth $3,289,354 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

