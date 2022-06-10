American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shares of AMBK stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. American Bank has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.
American Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
