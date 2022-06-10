American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Billion

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $12.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.63 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $50.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 billion to $51.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.30 billion to $59.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

NYSE:AXP opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.