American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Up 15,400.0% in May

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 15,400.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,997,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ERBB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,671,632. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About American Green

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

