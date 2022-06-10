American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Up 15,400.0% in May

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 15,400.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,997,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ERBB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,671,632. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About American Green (Get Rating)
