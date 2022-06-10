American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMLM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 77,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

