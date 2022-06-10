American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. American Noble Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

