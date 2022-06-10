American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.23). American Well posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $70,078.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 703,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,371 shares of company stock worth $1,285,119. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

AMWL opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.77. American Well has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

