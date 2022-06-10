America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT):

6/9/2022 – America's Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/7/2022 – America's Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – America’s Car-Mart had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $138.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – America's Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/16/2022 – America's Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/9/2022 – America's Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/3/2022 – America's Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "America's Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. "

Shares of CRMT traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,123. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $636.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

