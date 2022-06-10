Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.43.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

