Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.60 million and the lowest is $38.50 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $163.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.03 million to $165.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.93 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.70 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,593.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,637. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.