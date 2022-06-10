Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CPF shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 3,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,925. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $612.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

