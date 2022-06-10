Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Clipper Realty posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -88.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

