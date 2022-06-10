Analysts Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Equities analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to report sales of $17.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.51 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $70.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $71.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $79.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

