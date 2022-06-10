Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.