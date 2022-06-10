Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.