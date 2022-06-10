Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

